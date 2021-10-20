JEFFREY DAVID MEDLEY, 46, of Pinch, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021, after a short illness. Jeff was born on October 4, 1975, in Charleston, WV, and was the youngest son of Sandra Jo (Shelton) Medley and the late Michael D. Medley of Big Chimney.
Jeff was a 1993 graduate of Herbert Hoover High School, where he wrestled and was in the band, and a 1997 graduate of West Liberty State College, where he also wrestled. He was employed by MRC Global and had recently celebrated his 10-year anniversary with the company. Jeff was a former football official for the Kanawha Valley Football Officials Association, and a former wrestling official for the Kanawha Southern Wrestling Officials Association. In 2015, he was the NFHS Officials Association Wrestling Official of the Year and received The Barry Gashel Memorial WV Wrestling Official of the Year Award presented by the Wrestling Referees of the WVSSAC State Wrestling Championships.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Michael Dale; paternal grandmother Hili Pauline (Pauley) Medley of Big Chimney; and paternal grandfather Thurman Medley of Bacliff, Texas.
In addition to his mother, Sandra Jo, Jeff is survived by the love of his life, his wife and best friend Jessica, of Pinch; brothers Mike and Jim of Big Chimney; nieces Tabitha and Aurora; mother- and father-in-law Beverly and Terry Jarrett of Blue Creek; sister- and brother-in-law Ashley and Dan Heumann of Charleston; nieces and nephew Tensley, Hadley, and Emmett; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Jeff was one of the good ones who could talk to almost anyone (and usually did, much to his wife's dismay). He loved Halloween, especially dressing up in silly wigs, and enjoyed concession stand food at any sporting event he attended. He was also a Jack of all trades who could fix anything, at his own pace of course, a world-class napper, and the most thoughtful gift giver who will be missed beyond words.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Hafer Funeral Home, in Elkview, from 4:30 - 7 p.m. The family will receive friends at the home of his in-laws immediately following his service.