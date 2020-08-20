JEFFREY HALL MOSS, passed away on August 17, 2020, at his home in Belle, WV. He was born on October 20, 1938 in Buckhannon, WV, and was the only son of the late Hall Waldeck and Geraldine Goff Moss of Cowen, WV.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his youngest son, Jonathan Hall Moss; his sister and brother-in-law Ann Moss and Huntington Smith; Father-in-law and Mother-In-law, Moody and Margaret Clampitt of Beaumont, TX; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robby and Mary Ann Clampitt of Nederland, TX, special cousin, Sam Smalley of Lewisburg, WV, and trusted friends Jim Bell and Dave Barnet who always looked after Jeffrey while he was in Cowen.
Jeffrey was reared in Cowen where he spent as much time as possible. He was an unofficial town historian and loved to tell stories about how things were way back when. He loved the people and liked to hunt and fish in Webster County.
He graduated from Cowen High School in the Class of 1956, and always looked forward to the annual Cowen High School reunion with his classmates. He attended Glenville State College and was later drafted into the United States Army where he served at Ft. Belvoir, VA. He loved to tell the story of being flown home to Cowen in one of the helicopters after he had completed his military duty. It was the talk of the town!
Friends loved his sense of humor and dry wit the family still enjoys a tale he told his 4-year old nephew, Stephen, about Chief Falling Rock!
Jeffrey was working at FMC in South Charleston in 1967 when he and Diane met and were later married. They celebrated their 52nd Wedding Anniversary on February 24, 2020. He worked at DuPont Belle Works for a few years before taking a job with Penn Central Railroad, later Conrail. He then worked as a railroad MP&E Inspector for the WV Public Service Commission, Railroad Division before retiring in 2003.
He was a member of Mt. Juliet United Methodist Church in Belle, WV, a fifty-year member of Camden-On-Gauley Masonic Lodge No. 107 A.F. & A.M., the York Rite Bodies and Beni Kedem Shrine.
Jeffrey is survived by his wife Diane Clampitt Moss of Belle, WV; son Jeffrey Fielding Moss and grandson, Nathan Hall Moss of Malden, WV; sister, Sara Moss (Joe) Young of Summersville, WV and Brothers-in-Law, Wayne (Theressa) Clampitt of Dripping Springs, TX and Charlie (Kim) Clampitt of Tomball, TX. His nephews and nieces, Cynthia (Robert) Waugh, Matthew (Lois) Smith, Andrew Smith, Joey (Kelly) Young, Pam Stafford, Stephen (Amy) Young, Michael (Kelly) Young, Carrie Ann (Scott) Head and Shawn Clampitt and several great nephews and nieces.
A heartfelt thank you to Karen Bell who as the definition of a true friend was always there when needed. Thank you for the meals and special attention while Jeffrey was in Cowen. Also Jeff Bell and Ed Barger who mowed and helped look after the home place. Your help will never be forgotten.
Services are entrusted to the care of Morris Funeral Home, Cowen, WV. Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, everyone is asked to maintain social distancing and to wear a mask. The service will be held on August 22, at 1 p.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service. Military rites will be provided by American Legion Post 62 of Cowen, WV.
Jeffrey will be interred at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Cowen at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeffrey's memory to Trinity United Methodist Church, Railroad Ave N, Cowen, WV 26206, Mt. Juliet United Methodist Church, 417 4th Street, Belle, WV 25015 or Hospice care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387.