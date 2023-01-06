JEFFREY KENT ATKINSON, 65, of Millwood, WV passed away peacefully on January 1, 2023. He had a rare lung disease, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), for the past two years. He handled his illness with courage, grace, and faith in God.
Jeff was born to Frank and Mary Lou Atkinson. He enjoyed a happy childhood in Frame, near Elkview. He spent carefree days playing with his two little sisters and many cousins, playing and running to Grandma's house.
Jeff graduated from Herbert Hoover High School in 1975 and graduated from WV Tech in 1979. He was a Mechanical Engineer for AEP-Philip Sporn Plant in New Haven, WV. He held various positions over his 33-year career. He counted his coworkers as family. Through AEP, Jeff was a partner in education with Ravenswood Grade School and served on the Local School Improvement Council. After his retirement, he became babysitter to his tiny grandchildren. He had so much fun being Papaw. He was a joy to his family, friends, and neighbors. Jeff and Melanie were married for 37 precious years. He loved his daughters, Amy and Kelsey, his sons-in-law, and his grandchildren beyond measure.
Jeff was a faithful member of the Ravenswood Church of Christ and treasured his church family. He served in many roles, always dependable and eager to assist in any way. His faith in God was the foundation of his life. Jeff had many interesting hobbies including gardening, woodworking, and collector of many things. He had a vast array of Hot Wheels and was busy training his young grandson to carry on this hobby.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Franklin and Mary Lou Atkinson; grandparents, Sidney and Myrtle Pauley, Robert and Cora Atkinson; nephew, Kristopher Sharp.
Survivors include his wife, Melanie Hickman Atkinson, his daughters and sons-in-law, Amy and Josh Potter, Kelsey and Josh Stalnaker; his grandchildren, Aaron Jack and Norah Elizabeth Potter, and Ava Ann Stalnaker; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Jennifer and Joe Sharp, Jan and Tom Winnell; his nephews and nieces, Torin Samples, Tyler Samples, Katie Feola, and Karie Boggs.
Services will be held Saturday, January 7 at the Ravenswood Church of Christ, 651 Douglas Ave, Ravenswood, WV. The visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. The funeral will begin at 2 p.m. Services will be conducted by Eddie Stewart and Richard Jones. Jeff chose to be cremated.
Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood is in charge of his arrangements.