Jeffrey Kent Atkinson
JEFFREY KENT ATKINSON, 65, of Millwood, WV passed away peacefully on January 1, 2023. He had a rare lung disease, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), for the past two years. He handled his illness with courage, grace, and faith in God.

Jeff was born to Frank and Mary Lou Atkinson. He enjoyed a happy childhood in Frame, near Elkview. He spent carefree days playing with his two little sisters and many cousins, playing and running to Grandma's house.

