JEFFREY MATHEW HAMM "JEFF" passed away on April 6, 2022 at the age of 52. Jeff was born in Houston, Texas on March 23, 1970. Jeff passed away in Nashville, Tennessee after a brave battle with glioblastoma multiforme brain cancer during which he never lost his sense of humor. Jeff kept his nurses laughing with witty one-liners throughout his battle.
Jeff lived in Houston, Texas before his family moved when he was 6 years old to Charleston, West Virginia. Jeff attended George Washington High School in Charleston. Jeff attended the University of Tennessee for college. In both high school and college, Jeff made lifelong friendships that were a defining characteristic of Jeff's life. Jeff was a man for whom a strong friendship was never lost. Those lifelong friends supported him during his cancer battle and were there for him in his final days.
Jeff married the love of his life, Kristine, on May 17, 2008. Kristine and Jeff lived in Nashville and had two children, Sam and Hoath. Jeff designed a home for the family that Kristine and Jeff built, where they planned to spend the rest of their lives together.
Jeff had many passions in life. He loved the University of Tennessee athletics. He found great joy in attending games with his friends, and he looked forward to taking his children to experience a game. Jeff was also an exceptional cook. Whether it was making chocolate chip sprinkle pancakes for his family or making a large batch of gumbo for a Christmas open house, Jeff was happiest when creating and sharing his dishes with the people he loved.
Perhaps Jeff's greatest passion was skiing. From the slopes of Snowshoe, West Virginia to the peaks of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Jeff loved to ski. Before the summer started, Jeff was already recruiting friends and planning next year's ski destination. One of the happiest days of his life was watching his children take their first ski runs. Knowing that his family embraced his passion for skiing gave him great joy during his final days.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 13 years, Kristine Margaret West, and their two children, Samuel West Hamm and Kristina Hoath Hamm of Nashville, TN; his parents, Mary Ann Frances Hamm and Donald Charles Hamm of Charleston, WV; his sister Rebecca Hamm Watson (Jason) of Walton, KY; his brother Thomas Donald Hamm (Leslie Williamson) of Charleston, WV; his uncles Thomas Richard Mathews (Fran) of Houston, TX, David Joseph Mathews (Debra) of Franklin, TN and Hoyt Earl Hamm of Beaumont, TX; his aunt Patricia Hamm Carpenter (Jim) of Beaumont, TX; as well as by devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Jeff was predeceased by his grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Curley Duson Hamm of Beaumont, TX and Mr. and Mrs. Thomas George Mathews of Houston, TX, as well as by his uncle Roy Lee Hamm of Beaumont, TX.
In honor of Jeff the family asks friends to make donations to St Jude's Children's Hospital or Woodmont Christian Church, Nashville TN.