JEFFREY MOSTELLER, 54 of Sissonville, West Virginia went to be with Jesus on April 12, 2022, At one of his most enjoyable places, the baseball field. His loss will be felt by the community, his family, church family, friends and coworkers. He was a member and part of the praise team at LightHouse Worship Center Sissonville, WV.
He was employed by CDC Foundation. Jeff was an avid sports fan. He coached and supported athletes in his community for many years. He had great pride in his children's achievements.
His sense of humor, and compassion will be missed. He shined his light to all that crossed his path.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Fella and Patsy Mosteller, and brother, Stephen (Moose) Mosteller.
Survived by sons, Watson (Latasha) of Charleston, WV, Tom Kessel 3rd (Shauna) of Ripley, WV; daughters, Lucy (Nathaniel) of Charleston, WV, Stacia at home, Katie (Cam) Littejohn of St. Albans, WV; grandchildren Alexandra, Howard, and Owen; mother of his children and lifelong best friend, Beverly Brake of Charleston, WV, sisters, Shanetta (Bill) McBrayer of Swansboro, NC, Regina Hickman of Charleston, WV; nieces, Amy (Robert) Thaxton, Patricia (Christain); nephew, Sean (Penny); 5 great nephews, and 1 great niece.
His funeral service will be held Saturday April 16, 2022 at 1 p.m., with visitation two hours prior to at Lighthouse Worship Center, 5926 Sissonville Dr., Sissonville, WV, 25312. A private burial will follow at Mosteller family Cemetery Tornado, WV.
Long and Fisher Funeral Home are in charge of the arrangements.