JEFFREY RYAN MONDAY, 38, of Charleston passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 16, 2021. He was a 2001 graduate of Ripley High School; who played baseball and basketball. Ryan was consumed by his work but when he had time off he loved spending time with his children, Erika and Bryant; and watching his nephew play basketball.
Left to cherish Ryan's memory are his children, Erika LuVaughn Monday and Bryant Kyrie Monday; parents, Debbie Kay Monday and Greg Alan Monday (Sharon); maternal grandparents, Dwaine and Frances Steele; sisters, Sabrina Kay Monday and Cassie Brooke Monday ( Eric Burdette); nephew, Isaih Christian Monday; step brother, Kevin Booher (Cheryl); step sister, Patty Chance (Patrick); special friend, Jonathan Curasi; ex wife, Jennifer LuVaughn Monday; and host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Ryan is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Adrian and Euveva Monday; and uncle, Jeffrey A. Steele.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, at Long & Fisher Funeral Home with visitation beginning at noon. Internment will immediately follow after the service at Floral Hills Garden of Memories. Due to Covid, masks are required and social distancing practice. Online condolences can be left by visiting: www.longfisherfuneralhome.com