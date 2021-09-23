JEFFREY "RYAN" VICKERS 42 of Williamstown, WV was born April 26, 1979 to the late Jeffrey Lynn Vickers and Susan Johnson Vickers in Gallipolis, Ohio. On September 18, 2021 he went to his heavenly home to be with Jesus.
Ryan was dedicated to the love of his life Heather and his children, as well as his entire family. The love shared by Ryan and Heather was a love many dream about, but never find.
Ryan loved the Mountaineers, as well as fishing and hunting with his son Scotty. In the summer you could find Ryan and his family at his home away from home, The Landings Campground in Reno, Ohio with the people he considered family. Ryan cherished any activity involving Heather, his children, and his entire extended family. Ryan enjoyed singing, dancing in the kitchen, grilling, cooking, and smoking any kind of meat with his love Heather.
Ryan is survived by his love and wife to be Heather Pauline Rogers, his children Clarence Scott (Scotty) and Ryann GraceLynn (Gracie) Vickers, both at home. Also, he survived by his mother Susan Johnson Vickers of Summersville, his brother Jeremy Vickers of Ashland, KY and his sister Stacy (Doug) Shaffer of Colorado Springs, CO. Ryan shared a lifetime bond with his honorary brothers R. Michael Shaw Jr., Dylan Handley, and the late Steve DeWeese.
Ryan is further survived by his extended family who love him with all their being. Ryan's nieces Scarlett and Victoria, and nephews Zachary and Kevin were as much the light of life as if they were his own children.
Ryan captured the hearts of his other family, Butch and Maureen Rogers, Shawn Rogers, Jordan and Hayley Rogers, and Ethan Rogers Ryan's best bud who was like a brother to him. You could find Ryan perched in his end of the family swimming pool at every family event. Ryan made the best brisket and could patty a hamburger like no other.
Ryan is preceded in death by his father Jeffrey Lynn Vickers, his grandparents Bill "Poppy" and Jewell "Gan" Johnson, Clarance and Mary Vickers, Uncle Ronald J. Vickers, and Cousin Scott Vickers.
There are no words to express the void which is left in our lives from Ryan's passing. Ryan was a funny, kind, and honorable man who was loved by all who knew him, he was dedicated to God, his country, and his family.
A memorial service to honor and celebrate Ryan's life will be held on Saturday September 25, 2021 at Charity Baptist Church Mt. Nebo, WV at 1 p.m., to ensure everyone can be back home to watch the Mountaineer's play at 7:30 p.m. Please wear your favorite WVU shirt or attire to service. Joseph Johnson will officate the service.
The White Funeral Home of Summersville have been entrusted with Ryan's care.
A final wish from Ryan was for everyone to get their Covid 19 vaccine.
In lieu of flowers a fund has been set up to care for Ryan's family. The Vickers Family Fund C/O Community Trust Bank 507 Main Street Summersville, WV 26651
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.whitefuneralhomewv.com