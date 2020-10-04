JEFFREY SCOTT SHAFFER, 52, of Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Thursday, October 1, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving mother and brother and the fabulous physicians and nurses at the University of Kentucky Health Center.
Scott was born on April 17th, 1968, to Bob and Debbie Shaffer. He graduated from George Washington High School and attended Marshall University, playing football for both schools. Scott had a long career in Information Technology sales and Marketing.
Scott had many passions, including NASCAR, college football, flying, and fishing. He was an avid music lover and enjoyed playing the drums with various bands, including his latest band "Earth Dogz." He was a fantastic cook and won first place in the Food Networks Chili Cook-off for his Mountain Thunder Football Chili recipe. Scott was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Scott was preceded in death by his father, Bob Shaffer; grandparents, Starling and Irene Shaffer, Elmer and Edna Bailey; and his cousin Brad Vanhoose. He is survived by his mother Debbie, his brother Bobby, his nephew Joshua and many other family members and friends. Scott will be deeply missed as he touched the lives of many.
A celebration of life will be held graveside at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, at Graceland Memorial Park in South Charleston. Due to COVID concerns, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages everyone to register as an organ donor in the hope of extending the lives of others.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.