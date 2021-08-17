JEFFREY WAYNE SHAMBLIN, 53, of Charleston, WV died August 15, 2021, at home after an extended illness. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, August 20, 1 p.m. at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston is serving the Shamblin family.
