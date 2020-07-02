Jenenne Frodgue

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Mrs. JENENNE FRODGUE, of South Charleston, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at Genesis Care Center of Marmet due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. She was 86.

Born in Nicholas County, she served in the U.S. Air Force after graduating from Richwood High School. She returned to South Charleston, living in Kenna Homes nearly 70 years. She retired from FMC Corporation with 40 years service. She was an avid bowler and loved her cats, family, and friends.

She is survived by her daughter and granddaughter, Kim and Stepheny Duran, also of South Charleston.

Her final act of giving, her body was donated to the Human Registry, she went to WVU.

The family asks that any donations be made to your favorite animal charity in her memory.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, July 2, 2020

Adkins, Anne - 6 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Morton, Freda - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Nunn, Terry - 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Olive, Rex - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Reynolds, George - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Rhodes, Ella - 4 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Rose, Carol - 10 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Waldron, Helen - 1 p.m., Forks of Coal Cemetery, Alum Creek.

Wibberg, David - 11 a.m., St. Anthony Catholic Church, Charleston.