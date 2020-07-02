Mrs. JENENNE FRODGUE, of South Charleston, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at Genesis Care Center of Marmet due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. She was 86.
Born in Nicholas County, she served in the U.S. Air Force after graduating from Richwood High School. She returned to South Charleston, living in Kenna Homes nearly 70 years. She retired from FMC Corporation with 40 years service. She was an avid bowler and loved her cats, family, and friends.
She is survived by her daughter and granddaughter, Kim and Stepheny Duran, also of South Charleston.
Her final act of giving, her body was donated to the Human Registry, she went to WVU.
The family asks that any donations be made to your favorite animal charity in her memory.