Jenifer Diana Phillips Carter

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


JENIFER DIANA PHILLIPS CARTER, 50, of Alderson, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at Charleston Area Medical Center. In keeping with Jenifer's wishes, she will be cremated. Lantz Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Local Spotlight

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, May 29, 2020

Johnson, Richard - 2 p.m., Estel Shultz Cemetery, South Charleston.

Kennedy Jr., Dennis - 2 p.m., Clover Cemetery, near Spencer.

Midkiff, Harold - 3 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Myers, Joy - 11 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Pack, Rosalee - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Peters, Carolynne - 6 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Turley, Linda - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Williams, Cleo - 1 p.m., Holly River Baptist Church Cemetery, Diana.

Young III, Lawrence - 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.