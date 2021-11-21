JENNA MARIE SUPPA, 36 of South Charleston, West Virginia passed away on November 11, 2021.
Those who were lucky enough to know her, know she would rather give the shirt off her back, no matter how little she had, than for someone to go without. Her friends and family will remember her for the beautiful, smart, ray of sunshine that she was.
She loved her family deeply, wanted to adopt every animal she met, and save anybody in need that she came across. Her intense love for her daughter, Savannah, and their time together were her most cherished memories. She was a very proud mother, sister, and daughter who will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her son, Ethan Dequain Pratt, father Steven Brian Suppa, and grandparents Gene and Carol Tawney of Charleston, WV.
Jenna is survived by her mother Cathy Jean Suppa; daughter Savannah Roush; brother Shawn Michael Suppa, and three sisters Angie Leigh Suppa, Kelsie Dawn Raines, and Madison Nicole Suppa. Jenna also leaves behind aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many cousins with whom she loved very much.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made on her behalf to Pollen8WV.org.
Memories of Jenna may be shared by visiting Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home.com.
