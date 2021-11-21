JENNIE MAE THORNTON WRIGHT, 93, of Concord, was promoted to Heaven on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at St. Andrews Living Center in Concord.
Jennie was born June 14, 1928 in St. Albans, WV, to the late Alvin Oral Thornton and the late Virginia Bird Thornton. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Goddard; sister, Norma Jean Richardson; sister, Ina Lee Hill; and granddaughter, Kathryn Wright.
Before retiring, Jennie taught at Anne Bailey Elementary School for 30 years. She was a longtime member and past deaconess of First Baptist Church, St. Albans, WV. She was an avid reader of her bible. Jennie was artistic and loved doing crafts. She loved visiting family. Most of all, Jennie was a loving mother, grandma "Mimi" and sister.
Survivors include daughter, Susan Kay Wright of Concord, NC; Charles Christopher Wright and wife, Ann, of Marietta, GA; daughter, Karen White and husband, Doug, of Elkins, WV; sister, Maggie Turley of TX; brother, Forrest Thornton of TX; grandchildren, Debbie Baker, Jennifer Knapp, and Brandan White; great-grandchildren, Adrian Ike, Colin Ike, Avery Kathryn Knapp, Elliott Ambrose Knapp, Emery Grace Knapp, and Ann Reese Elizabeth Knapp; great great-grandchildren, Ava May Ike and Colin Ike, Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service in celebration of Jennie's life will be held a later date in St. Albans, WV.
Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region or to First Baptist Church, St. Albans, WV.
