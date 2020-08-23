Essential reporting in volatile times.

Jennifer Abston
JENNIFER ABSTON, 45, of Charleston, was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 14, 2020.

She was a graduate from North Mecklenburg High School and later went on to graduate from WV Junior College. She was a paralegal for several Charleston law offices.

Jennifer is survived by her parents, Vincent and Maxine Abston; daughters, Candace and Haley Donovan; son, Dustin Warren; brothers, Mike (Terry) Abston and Dan (Lucy) Abston; niece, Katy Roark; and nephew, Thomas Abston.

An upcoming family memorial service will be announced at a later date.

The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com