JENNIFER ABSTON, 45, of Charleston, was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 14, 2020.
She was a graduate from North Mecklenburg High School and later went on to graduate from WV Junior College. She was a paralegal for several Charleston law offices.
Jennifer is survived by her parents, Vincent and Maxine Abston; daughters, Candace and Haley Donovan; son, Dustin Warren; brothers, Mike (Terry) Abston and Dan (Lucy) Abston; niece, Katy Roark; and nephew, Thomas Abston.
An upcoming family memorial service will be announced at a later date.
