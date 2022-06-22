Jennifer E. Cooper Jun 22, 2022 13 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JENNIFER E. COOPER, 44, of Miami, passed away, June 20, 2022. There are no services scheduled at this time. Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Malden Miami Jennifer E. Cooper Funeral Home Pass Away Grass Recommended for you Local Spotlight David Lee Erwin Paul Stephen Miller Blank Paul Stephen Miller Richard Hanson Sr. Chapman Edward Dillon Jr. David Cleon Groff Blank Keith Everett Conant Jr. Timothy Dale Riddle Timothy Dewayne “Turk" Thomas Nora Lucinda “Puggy” Harrah Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 22, 2022 Daily Mail WV Myths, stigma over dialects still exist Goin' up yonder: Lingering over Appalachian linguistics Emerald landscapes, tartan plaids and whisky distilleries highlight Scotland trip ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people School shooters tend to go down a ‘fatal grievance pathway,’ WVU researcher says