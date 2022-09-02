JENNIFER HENSLEY, 60, of Nitro formerly of St. Albans, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022. Her passion was helping the community. Some of her favorites were "Caring For Kids" which helped children become comfortable talking to Doctors and Nurses to know that they were there to help identify their problems, The American Cancer Society, Putnam County Fair, Nitro Historical Commission, and St. Albans Historical Commission. Left behind to cherish her memory are her life companion, Nathan Wills, mother Nancy Fowlkes and step-father Ron Fowlkes, father Jon Hensley and step-mother Grova Hensley, step-children Brandi Snyder and husband Billy Snyder, and their children Bryce and Brylea, Kedra Singer and husband Dr. Geoffrey Singer, and their children Asher and Ezra, Kalla Wills and companion Drew Bush, and Brooke Harman and her children Ryland and Xander, brothers Jon Hensley and wife Nancy Hensley and their children Emily and Hanna, Jeff Hensley and his children Laura and Leanne, Eric Blake and his children Brandon and Donovan, Brian Blake and wife Sandra and their children Kaylee and Zoe, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and good friends. In keeping with Jennifer's wishes, the family will gather privately to honor and celebrate Jennifer's life. Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium, Nitro is assisting Jennifer's family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com