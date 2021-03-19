JENNIFER LEE BALDWIN, 47, of Poca, passed away on March 16, 2021.
Born November 10, 1973 in Phoenixville, PA, she was a daughter of John and Barbara Jane Roulston Summers.
Jennifer was an avid animal lover and enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, John "Jay" (Erica) Summers; sisters, Kathy (Andrew) Farmer and Jane (Dusty) Fowler; 13 nieces and nephews, 7 great nieces and nephews, and her fur babies, Dakara, Gage, Roscoe, Dallas, Midnight, and Booty.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston, with Rev. Scott Davis, officiating. The family will welcome friends one hour prior to services.
Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing is required. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories in Pocatalico.
