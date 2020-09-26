Jennifer Lee Baldwin

JENNIFER "GINGER" LEE BALDWIN, 62, of Charleston, WV, departed this life on September 22, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Neola Paxton, her father, Wetzel "Jack" Baldwin, along with grandparents, aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her sister, Donna Goodall of St. Albans; her three children, Jason (Kristi) Morris of Belle, WV, Jennifer (Steve) Austin of South Charleston and Tiffany (Jeremy) Talbert of Charleston. She was an aunt and friend to Shelly, Josh and Jeremy. Her favorite title, however, was Nana. Her five grandchildren, Jordan, Shayla, Christian, Lilly and Sophie, each had their own precious and unique relationship with their Nana. Ginger also leaves behind a very large extended family of half siblings, cousins, nephews and nieces and friends. She will be truly missed by us all.
A Graveside Service will be held at 12 p.m., on Saturday, 26 at Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com