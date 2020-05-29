JENNIFER LEIGH GRAVES, 39, of Bancroft, died May 27, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital following a short illness. She will be cremated, with no services being held. Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston is assisting the Graves family.
Funerals for Friday, May 29, 2020
Johnson, Richard - 2 p.m., Estel Shultz Cemetery, South Charleston.
Kennedy Jr., Dennis - 2 p.m., Clover Cemetery, near Spencer.
Midkiff, Harold - 3 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Myers, Joy - 11 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Pack, Rosalee - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Peters, Carolynne - 6 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Turley, Linda - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Williams, Cleo - 1 p.m., Holly River Baptist Church Cemetery, Diana.
Young III, Lawrence - 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.