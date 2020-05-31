Jennifer Mae Dotson

JENNIFER MAE DOTSON, 55, of Nellis, died May 25, 2020. Funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Morning Star House of Prayer, Ridgeview, with visitation two hours prior. Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, May 31, 2020

Medley, Brooks - 11 a.m., Starcher Baptist Church, Charleston.

Mullins, Harleen - 1 p.m., Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan; also streaming live, see obituary.

Oscha III, William - 1:30 p.m., Marmet Cemetery.

Taylor, William - 6 p.m., Summersville Baptist Family Life Center.