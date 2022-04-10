On March 31, 2022 JENNIFER MARION BELCHER,a remarkable woman, transitioned to her next grand adventure following a period of declining health. Jennifer was born in 1944 in Beckley, West Virginia to Grover E. and Virginia Phillips Marion. Jennifer graduated East Bank High School and attended Bethany College. After working in the West Virginia Pavilion at the 1963 World's Fair in New York City, she returned to Charleston and began working for the State of West Virginia.
Jennifer was recruited to work for the Planning and Community Affairs Agency in Washington State. She and husband, Larry Belcher moved to Olympia. In 1983 Jennifer was elected to serve in the Washington State House of Representatives. During her decade of service to the citizens of Washington Jennifer focused on topics that largely effected women and children pushing for subsidized daycare and comparable pay for women employed by the state.
In 1992 she declared her candidacy for Commissioner of Public Lands. She was the first woman to attempt it and was elected the first female Commissioner. As Commissioner she administered 5.8 million acres of public lands. She worked tirelessly to protect wildlife habitat. Jennifer's longest lasting political legacy is the Habitat Conservation Plan for DNR managed forest lands. The Plan was created in cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife service and is still utilized today to allow reliable timber harvest while protecting habitat for threatened and endangered species. She forged new paths for environmental conservation and for women working for state government. Her legacy is "a greener, healthier more equal State of Washington."
Jennifer was one of six children. She was pre-deceased by her parents, brother David R. Marion, sister-by-choice Vicky Harris and former husband, Larry Belcher. Left to cherish her legacy are sisters Rachelle Marion, Cynthia Smith (Buz), Barbara Miller (Kenny) and Susan Knight (Tony). Nephew Aaron Smith (Jessica), nieces Laura Beth Franckowiak (Paul), Paige Smith, Becca Smith, Rachel Smith as well as a host of great nephews and nieces. And by her steadfast companion, Duncan, her dog.
Jennifer always had a hand reaching out to others to give them a boost up. She mentored many young women. In her retirement she was a literacy volunteer for adults and children, worked to help establish a plan to rebuild Biloxi, Mississippi post Katrina and was active with The Nature Conservancy among many other activities. Always generous with her time and knowledge, she instilled a love of nature, travel, and appreciation for others in those whose lives she touched. "Find the beauty in the gray" was a frequent phrase.
She loved to travel and enjoyed trips to Scotland, Italy, Russia, Peru, and New Zealand. She encircled herself with wonderful, caring friends that became family to her over the years. She was always up to hosting a dinner or an event trying new recipes and sharing them with others.
We shared her with the State of Washington for the majority of her life. She returned to West Virginia briefly and passed away in the spring time beauty of the mountain state. We will return her to her beloved State of Washington to dwell eternally as part of the natural world she fought to protect. Should you wish to memorialize or remember Jennifer, please contribute to Kanawha Hospice Care (www.hospicecarewv.org), or the Kanawha Charleston Humane Society (adoptcharleston.com) or the Nature Conservancy (preservenature.org). To truly honor her, limit your use of single use plastics. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date in Washington.