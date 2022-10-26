Jennifer Rose Breedlove Oct 26, 2022 37 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JENNIFER ROSE BREEDLOVE 42, passed away: October 24, 2022. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jennifer Rose Breedlove Visitation Funeral Home Wv Pass Away Recommended for you Local Spotlight Roy Lee Bess Blank Patricia Ann Henry Carol Ann Hicks Martin Mark H. Barnes Denise Marie Winter Blank Roy Lee Bess Belma Leadmon Withrow Katherine Kay Lockhart Jack Clifton Bennett Larry Wayne Hutchison Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 26, 2022 Daily Mail WV Iconic photos from AP photographers to go on view at Huntington Museum of Art Adirondack chair now a roadside attraction in Summersville Diane Tarantini: Birthdays and worst days in the Windy City City's vision of downtown luxury living becomes reality in renovated high-rise Robert Saunders: On cheating fishermen, chess players and sex toys