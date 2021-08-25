JENNIFER STEPHENS DUSIC left us on the blue moon of August 21, 2021. Born in Montgomery, WV, on March 20, 1954, she was 67 years old. Jennifer was an avid walker, animal lover, and weaver who volunteered at the Manna Food Bank in Asheville, NC. As a CPA, Jennifer spent most of her career with Smith, Cochran & Hicks PLLC in Charleston, WV. She is survived by two sisters, Patricia Spangler of Asheville, NC and Barbara Huxley of Apache Junction, AZ, her brother Thomas Stephens of Charlton Heights, WV, and numerous nieces, nephews, and loving cousins.
Jennifer grew up in Charlton Heights, WV, and graduated from Gauley Bridge High School. She then received a BA in Art from Ohio University, followed by a degree in accounting from West Virginia Institute of Technology. Jennifer was married to Charles "Chuck" Dusic until he died in 1997. After spending most of her life in West Virginia, she moved to Asheville, NC, to explore her creative interests. Jennifer had a highly developed sense of color and design that influenced everything from her fashion style to her beautiful weavings. Artistic, fun-loving, talkative and kind, she loved her family and was a loyal friend and sister. Jennifer believed profoundly in justice for all and her smile made anything seem possible.
At her request, there will be no service. Contributions in Jennifer Dusic's memory can be made to the Manna Food Bank or a favorite animal shelter.