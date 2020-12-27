Thank you for Reading.

JENNIFER JULIA (KISER) WHITE, 73 of Hamlin; went home to be with the Lord on December 24, 2020 at the age of Seventy Three years, Ten months and Twenty Two days. Funeral Service will be 12 p.m., Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin. Interment will follow at Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, WV. Visitation will be 11 to 12 p.m., Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Koontz Funeral Home