JENNINGS BAILES, Jr., 93, of Sutton, passed away Fri. September 18, 2020. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Thursday September 24, 2020 at Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton. Friends may call one hour before the service at the funeral home.
