JENNINGS DOUGLAS MILLER of Scott Depot WV passed away suddenly, Sunday April 11, 2021.
The son of Jennings and Beulah Miller, Doug was born September 15, 1944 in Charleston, WV. He was a graduate of St. Albans High School, Concord College, and Kent State University. After teaching at Paden City, Magnolia, and Wheeling Park High Schools, he retired as a professor in the business department of West Liberty State College. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing golf, but his biggest pleasure was spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren in various sports and activities.
Doug is survived by his wife of 49 years, Eileen McKay Miller, his son Jay, daughter-in-law Amy, grandchildren Emma, Jayce, and Jared and his sister Sara. Because Doug generously donated his body to Marshall University School of Medicine, there will be no formal services.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation in his honor can be given to the Will Washburn Foundation at LLWW, 19 Brookgreen Drive, Hurricane WV 25526.