Jennings H. Lilly

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


JENNINGS H. LILLY, 82, of Mt. Nebo, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, in the Gilgal Church Cemetery at Mt. Nebo. Friends may call at White Funeral Home at Summersville on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, June 12, 2020

Chambers, Patricia - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Elkins, Douglas - 5 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Eubank Jr., James - 11 a.m., Ravenswood Cemetery.

Fisher, Carolyn - 1 p.m., Barnett Chapel Cemetery, Liberty.

Gibson, Reginald - 1 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, Fayetteville.

Green, Ray - 1 p.m., Ellyson Mortuary, Glenville.

Harris, Daniel - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Jordan, Valerie - 8 p.m., Foglesong - Casto Funeral Home, Mason.

Kearns, Kathleen - 1 p.m., Graham Baptist Church Cemetery, New Haven.

McDougal, Gregory - 1 p.m., McCorkle Freewill Baptist Church.

McElhinny, Beatrice - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Rhodes, Randy - 2 p.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.

Spencer, Steven - 1 p.m., Kanawha Baptist Temple Church, Mill Creek.

Stiwinter, Otis - 11 a.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.