JENNINGS HOWARD "JUNIOR" STEWART, 99, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on May 10, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood. Burial will follow in Ravenswood Cemetery. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m.
