JENNY LEE KESSEL CROSS of Atlanta, Georgia died at home on May 25, 2020 after a long illness, surrounded by her three children and four grandchildren. Jenny was born in Charleston on April 24, 1931, the daughter of the late Dr. Russel Kessel and Pauline Miller Kessel.
She was a majorette at Stonewall Jackson and elected Miss Stonewall Jackson in 1948.
She was initiated into Chi Omega sorority at Randolph-Macon Woman's College, but earned her degree from West Virginia University, where she was also the "Sweetheart of Sigma Chi." After college Jenny enjoyed several years teaching at Woodrow Wilson Jr. High. Jenny was chosen to represent West Virginia as a Cherry Blossom Princess in Washington, D.C.'s annual Cherry Blossom Festival.
Her love of music, singing and the theatre led Jenny to become a charter member of the Charleston Light Opera Guild. She was a voice student of Mrs. Elise Coney, and many will remember her numerous starring roles for the Guild. She performed with a quartet of Guild members, the "Guilders", was an assistant to local magician, Al Snyder, and often worked as a print and fashion model. For many years Jenny was a soloist in the Chancel Choir at Christ Church United Methodist.
In 1971 the family moved to Atlanta, where Jenny kept busy directing theatre at her daughters' schools and attending her son's football games and swim meets. Jenny later established a business with her daughter, Beth, through which they provided staffing and special event coordination for conventions and trade shows.
Jenny was a member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church where she sang with a musical group that performed at many venues including nursing homes and other churches.
She loved the beach, West Virginia Mountaineer and Georgia Bulldog football, and Atlanta Braves. But her strongest love was for her family. She was a true Matriarch.
Jenny is survived by her daughters, Mary Beth Ellis (Thad) and Laura Lee Stivarius and her son James Andrew Cross, Jr.; her grandchildren J. Thad Ellis III, Laura Beth Ellis, Andrew Randolph Ellis and Harrison Lee Stivarius, all of Atlanta; her sister, Polly Kessel Hughes (Jim), of Ripley; her nephews, Rusty Hughes, and children Tyler and Kelley Beth of Atlanta, GA; and Ben Hughes (Kara) and children, Dylan, Eliana and Rocco of Charleston; and several cousins.
A committal service will be at Pine Hill Cemetery in Ripley on Saturday, June 20th at 11 a.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Peachtree Road United Methodist Church at 3180 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305.