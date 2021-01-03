JERALDINE MEADOWS, 96, of Sissonville and formerly of New Smyrna Beach, FL passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.
She was born on December 27, 1924 in Roane County to the late Phillip and Georgia Snyder. Jeraldine was a graduate of Spencer High School. Before retiring, Jeraldine was a financial secretarial clerk with the ABC for the state of West Virginia. She had been a member of First Baptist of New Smyrna as well as holding membership with the Eastern Star Tiskelwah #45 Chapter, New Smyrna Beach Eastern Star #3 Chapter and White Shrine #7 of Charleston.
Along with her parents, Jeraldine was predeceased by her husband, Arnold Benjamin Meadows, Sr. and her brothers, Roger and John Snyder.
Jeraldine is survived by her sons, Demra (Hazel) Meadows and Arnold B. Meadows, Jr. as well as two grandson's, Arnold (Aleshia) B. Meadows III and Nathan (Melissa) C. Meadows and six great-grandchildren.
A Service to Honor the life of Jeraldine Meadows will be held graveside at 11 am on Monday, January 4, 2021 in Sunset Memorial Park of South Charleston with Pastor Kenneth Coon officiating.
Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
Memories and condolences may be shared by going to Jeraldine's obituary listing at www.snodgrassfuneral.com.
Snodgrass Funeral Home of South Charleston is honored to be assisting the family of Jeraldine Meadows with arrangements.