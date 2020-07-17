JEREMIAH DINTON "J.D." ANDERSON, 28, of Gay, W.Va., passed away July 12, 2020, in Charleston, W.Va., following an extended illness. Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to time of service at the funeral home. Arrangements provided by Casto Family Funeral Homes of Evans, Ravenswood, Mason and New Haven, W.Va.
