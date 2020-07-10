JEREMY ALLEN (SMALL) NUZUM, 37, of New Lexington, OH, formerly of Jackson County, passed away July 7, 2020, at the Genesis Hospital, Zanesville, OH, following an extended illness. Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood. Visitation will be 12 to 1 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred. Arrangements provided by Casto Family Funeral Homes, Ravenswood, Evans, Mason, and New Haven.
Funerals for Friday, July 10, 2020
Anderson, Beverly - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Good, Roger - 10 a.m., New Prospect Baptist Church, Sissonville.
Harrison, Lloyd - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor Chapel.
Morris, Andrew & Jasmine, Gracie Taylor - 3 p.m., Webster County High School, Upper Glade.
Nuzum, Jeremy - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.
Reed II, Gary - 6 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
Slater, Richard - Noon, Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Williams, Alice - 1 p.m., Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen.