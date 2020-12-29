JEREMY DANIEL BECKELHEIMER, 41 of Hamlin, WV passed away December 19, 2020. There will be a private family Memorial Service at a later date. In lieu of flowers family request donations be made towards funeral expenses. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.V. is handling arrangements.
