JEREMY DAVID SALISBURY, 36, of Clay, WV passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021 Jeremy is survived by his daughter, Ashdon Miley Jade, Salisbury, parents, Jerry and Donna Salisbury, brother, Justin and wife Diana Salisbury, niece, Alina Salisbury, nephews, Ivan and Alex Salisbury, grandfather, Charles Edward Bird, and his fianc , Betty Lee.
Jeremy was an Underground Coal Miner and a Steel Worker. The things Jeremy loved most in this world were his daughter Ashdon, Betty, his family, working on vehicles, riding anything with wheels and sending time with friends. His smile would melt your heart and his laugh was so contagious.
Jeremy was fiercely protective of those he loved and he loved with every cell of his being. Helping others was what he did best.
In his last few years Jeremy struggled with addiction. He came to us and asked for help. He went to rehab two times, each time leaving a little stronger. He desperately wanted his life back and was willing to fight for it. This last time Jeremy started a rehab program it was different. This time we all knew he was different. His attitude was amazing from the start. We all watched as he regained his self-worth and self-esteem. He was doing all the right things to maintain his sobriety. The spark in his eyes returned and he was excited about his future. Every day you could see how happy he was.
The last 274 days of Jeremy's life we watched as a struggling young man became a humbled young man striving to right wrongs, help, and planning his life forward. He wanted nothing more than to be a good Dad to his daughter, to be someone she would be proud of and be able to spend time with her on a regular basis. And then he found Betty. She quickly became the love of his life and they planned to be married.
Jeremy fought hard with everything he had but, in the end, after 274 days clean, he relapsed and lost the battle. Jeremy knew how deeply his family loved him, that we never gave up hope and were by his side every step of the way. We had great respect for the way he fought this difficult battle. There was no shame. We are glad his last 274 days were good days. He struggles no more.
He was loved by many who will continue to cherish the time and memories they share with him.
A Celebration of Jeremy's Life will be held on Saturday August 28, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the farm he grew up on. We will meet in the parking lot at Wilson-Smith Funeral Home at 2:30 p.m. to line up. We will not enter the building due to Covid. We will all go with him to his resting place. Please bring your side by side, car, motorcycle, or truck. Whatever way you want to remember your time with him. Please bring memories and stories to share. To all that have given their love and support to both Jeremy and his family, we thank you. We were very proud of Jeremy. We will gather after the service to share those stories for people who want to stay. We will have food, drinks, BYOB, and a chair.
You can send flowers, but we ask that you write a short note about Jeremy and do a random act of kindness for someone, giving them the note about Jeremy at that time. He would be honored that we are helping others as he would have done. The family also asks that you educate yourself and others about addiction. Our son, like all the others suffering from this disease, was so much more than his addiction.
