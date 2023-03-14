JEREMY DALE JOHNSON, 45, of Sumerco, WV, found eternal peace on Saturday, March 11, 2023. He was preceded in death by the joy of his life, baby Guilliams; his paternal grandparents, Howard and Freda Johnson, and maternal grandfather, Walter Lovejoy.
Those left to cherish his memory is the love of his life, his high school sweetheart, and wife of 25 years, Julie Johnson, three beautiful children who he loved and adored, Hannah and Michael Guilliams, Karrah Johnson, and Jeremy Hayden Johnson.
He is also survived by his loving parents, Harold and Rhonda Johnson, brother and his wife, Michael & Kimberley Johnson and their children, Brandon Johnson and Annabelle Johnson and his maternal grandmother Tona Lovejoy, as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family, church family and friends.
Jeremy was a long-time worker for United Rentals where he took great pride in building a successful branch office and won top CES Branch WV District in 2022. He was the hardest worker who could fix anything put in front of him, and was willing to drop everything to help anyone in need.
A member of McCorkle Freewill Baptist Church, Jeremy shared a love for God while making precious memories with his church family. He loved his home on the mountain and was looking forward to grass mowing season. The true love of his life and what he worked tirelessly to provide for was his family.
His greatest home run was his wife whom he loved fiercely and made sure all her dreams came true. His baby girls were the apple of his eye and his son was his best friend. Jeremy was a top notch catcher in high school, and was thrilled to share his love of baseball with his son. He was incredibly proud of the amazing adults his children became.
Service will be 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at McCorkle Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Isaiah Hatfield officiating. Burial will follow at Lively Cemetery. Friends and family will gather at the church two hours prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to McCorkle Freewill Baptist Church or your favorite baseball team.