Jeremy Darrell Workman

JEREMY DARRELL WORKMAN, 39, of Comfort, died June 3, 2020. Per his wishes, he will be cremated and a service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, June 6, 2020

Bibbee, Larry - 1 p.m., Emma Chapel, Liberty.

Christian, Ralph - 2 p.m., Gilman Bottom Freewill Baptist Church, Davin.

Drennen, Betty - 2 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.

Gilmore, William - 11 a.m., Cochran Cemetery, New Martinsville.

Jones, Randall - 11:30 a.m., Jedamski Family Cemetery.

Milhoan, Donald - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Moore, Donald - 11:30 a.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, South Charleston.

O'Brien, Michael - 1 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Painter, Hazel - 1 p.m., Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville.

Rose, Robert - 2 p.m., Elk Funeral Home, Charleston.

VanMatre, Barbara - 1 p.m., Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.