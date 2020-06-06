JEREMY DARRELL WORKMAN, 39, of Comfort, died June 3, 2020. Per his wishes, he will be cremated and a service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Funerals for Saturday, June 6, 2020
Bibbee, Larry - 1 p.m., Emma Chapel, Liberty.
Christian, Ralph - 2 p.m., Gilman Bottom Freewill Baptist Church, Davin.
Drennen, Betty - 2 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.
Gilmore, William - 11 a.m., Cochran Cemetery, New Martinsville.
Jones, Randall - 11:30 a.m., Jedamski Family Cemetery.
Milhoan, Donald - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.
Moore, Donald - 11:30 a.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, South Charleston.
O'Brien, Michael - 1 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.
Painter, Hazel - 1 p.m., Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville.
Rose, Robert - 2 p.m., Elk Funeral Home, Charleston.
VanMatre, Barbara - 1 p.m., Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.