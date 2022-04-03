Jeremy Nicholas Tanner Apr 3, 2022 32 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JEREMY NICHOLAS TANNER 48, of Cleveland, OH, passed away March 8, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, OH following a long illness. He was born on October 29, 1973.Jeremy was preceded in death by his father, Jim Tanner; sisters, Rhonda Lynn Tanner, Regina (Mike) Galaska; brothers; Okey Lee Tanner, Joe Tanner and Michael Tanner.He is survived by his mother, Nancy Wolcott; brother, James Tanner; sisters, Sherry (Rickie) Vukoder, Vanessa Tanner and Helen TannerA small family graveside service will be held in Charleston, WV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jeremy Nicholas Tanner Graveside Oh Service Michael Tanner St. Elizabeth Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank James Burton Shirkey Doris Ann Smith Blank Alphonso Lee Erby Tony Haid Bertha Mae Downey Blank Tony Haid Kenneth William Eastwood Larry Dwight McKinney Emory C. (Sam) Waggoner Ronald Keith Humphrey Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 3, 2022 Daily Mail WV Hurricane gym wants to 'ignite your fitness' Robert Saunders: Ode to spring, somber musings for Easter Never Give Up Fitness builds bodies, confidence in South Charleston KVAS acquires Don Haxton Telescope Star parties part of Astronomical Society's cosmic calendar of events