Thank you for Reading.

JEREMY NICHOLAS TANNER 48, of Cleveland, OH, passed away March 8, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, OH following a long illness. He was born on October 29, 1973.

Jeremy was preceded in death by his father, Jim Tanner; sisters, Rhonda Lynn Tanner, Regina (Mike) Galaska; brothers; Okey Lee Tanner, Joe Tanner and Michael Tanner.

He is survived by his mother, Nancy Wolcott; brother, James Tanner; sisters, Sherry (Rickie) Vukoder, Vanessa Tanner and Helen Tanner

A small family graveside service will be held in Charleston, WV.

Tags

Recommended for you