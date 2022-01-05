JEREMY RYAN PETERS of Whitesville, WV died Thursday December 30, 2021, in Whitesville WV.
Jeremy was born August 24th, 1980, in Charleston, WV. The son of Debra Peters of Gassaway WV and John Price of Clear Fork, WV. (Biological Father Thomas "Eddie" Green of Sundial, WV).
He is survived by his sisters, Audrey and Mark Blackburn of Ripley, WV, Brandy Price and Justin Collins of Huntington, WV. Brothers, Thomas Green and Savannah Cave of Myrtle Beach SC, and Toney and Crissy Vistiaire of Lynchburg, VA. Aunts and Uncles, Patty and Gary Quarles of Naoma, WV, Donna and Ricky Gunnoe of Cool Ridge, WV, Lisa Williams of Naoma, WV, Anita (Susie) Belcher of Beckley, WV, Roger Green of Burlington, NC, Robert Green of Beckley, WV and Nanette Pettry of Sundial, WV. Nieces and Nephews, Kaylei and Dalton Blackburn of Ripley, WV, Joshua Holstein and LaTasha Steele of Jacksonville, FL, Lydia Pettry, Jaydon Pettry, and Cayson Collins of Huntington, WV, and Thomas Green III of Myrtle Beach, SC.
Jeremy was preceded in death by his sister, Tesa Frances Price, formerly of Whitesville, WV. Grandparents, Mary Jo and Norman Peters, formerly of Naoma, WV. Carmen and Duffy Green, formerly of Sundial, WV. Ida Moore, formerly of, Whitesville, WV. Phyliss and Herb Honaker, formerly of Ameagle, WV. Donald Moore, formerly of, Whitesville, WV. Uncles, Johnny Green, formerly of, Colonial Beach, VA. Aunts, Betty Smith formerly, of Twilight, WV. Duffeanna Jennings and Kelly Robbins both formerly of, Roxboro, NC.
Jeremy never met a stranger he was always looking for a good laugh, good time, and a good prank to pull. He loved sports, (baseball was his favorite) boardgames (and boy if he lost were you in trouble) and he enjoyed working out.
Jeremy was a hard worker, he loved working for the mines in Prenter and at his most current job at Walgreens in Whitesville, he took pride in his work. He had a very tender heart and willing to step in and help anyone in need. He loved all children; however, Kaylei and Dalton Blackburn held a special place in his heart, they were his world.
Rest in peace, Jeremy, you will forever be remembered and etched in our hearts.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at 1 p.m., in the Armstrong Funeral Home Whitesville, WV with Pastor Ricky Peters officiating. Interment will follow in the Pineview Cemetery Orgas, WV.
The visitation will be Friday from 6 - 9 p.m., at the funeral home.