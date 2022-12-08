JEREMY TODD SUMMERS, 45, of Walton, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown.
He was born April 7, 1977, at Spencer, a son of Johnnie Thornton and Sharon Lynn Drake Summers of Walton.
Jeremy coached Walton Middle School football, he was a former coach of the Walton wrestling team and Walton Midget League wrestling.
His life revolved around his family, which he was very proud of. Jeremy enjoyed racing and riding motorcycles with his boys and his family.
In addition to his parents, his is survived by his wife, LaHoma C. Burdette Summers of Walton; children, Julian Summers, Dayton Summers, Heaven Summers, and Bella Summers all at home; sisters and brothers, Janice (Terry) Young of Clendenin, Joyce (Vincent) Sloan of Berkeley Springs, Johnnie (Lorra) Summers of Speed, Michael (Amy) Drake of Belle, Charlene (Chris) Good of Ripley; mother-in-law, Hassie Burdette of Sissonville; brothers-in-law, Stan (Ashley) Burdette of Charleston, William (April) Burdette of Barboursville and John (Ann) Burdette of Sissonville; many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Ruby Memorial, WVU Cancer Institute, family, friends and neighbors, and area churches for the great generosity shown to our family.
A memorial service will be held at John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. with Pastor Kenneth Looney officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 2 - 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.