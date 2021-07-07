JEREMY WAYNE DALTON, 33, of Charleston, WV, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
He was born on September 16, 1987. Jeremy attended Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church where he was saved and baptized. He attended school at Elk Valley Christian School, Herbert Hoover High School, and Ben Franklin Tech School. Jeremy always enjoyed going to AWANAS, teen group, and Pleasant Island summer camps. He also worked at Judgment Island as a teenager.
Jeremy worked several jobs, loved cars, motorcycles, camping, and especially fishing. Jeremy had a tender heart and never knew a stranger. He had many friends.
He is survived by his loving parents, David and Debbie Dalton; brother, David Dalton and his son, Noah; sister, Christina Bell, her husband Shawn, and their children, Alayna, Hunter, and Hayden; twin brother, Joshua Dalton and wife Jamie; cousin (and like a sister), Angelica Painter, her husband Daniel, and children, Gemma and Blake; girlfriend and best friend, Kayla Sweeney, whom he loved; and many aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
Service will begin 2 p.m., Thursday, July 8 at Mt Pleasant Baptist Church, with Pastor Swor officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.