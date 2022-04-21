JERLINE MOORE, 87, peacefully made her transition to Heaven on April 15, 2022.
She was born September 13, 1934, in Norfolk, WV to the late Nicodemus King and the late Ollie (Dehart) Trent.
Jerline, affectionately known as Nana, was a devoted wife and mother of eight. Always keeping God first and her family close, she was the glue for her family and everyone who was blessed to know her. There was never a time she did not extend a warm hug and a mint. She was a loyal member and Church Mother at Restoration Praise Temple in Institute, WV, pastored by William Lipscomb II. Jerline was also lovingly known as "Silver Streak" by the Buffalo Soldiers M.C. of Charlottesville, VA where she was an associate member.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the fathers of her children, Leroy Bryan and Joseph Moore; sons, Kenneth Bryan, Joseph Moore Jr., and Calvin Moore; siblings, Nick King and Armelia Pannell; and her very special niece, Debra Lipscomb, who also passed on Good Friday in 2020.
Jerline is survived by her children, Terry Moore (Beola), Jacquelyn Booker, Rodney Bryan, Patricia Williams (Estee), and Tim Moore (Brandi); and sister, Mary Reva Walker. She was blessed with 19 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends who loved her dearly.
A special thank you is extended to the team at CAMC Cancer Center as well as CAMC Memorial Critical Care Unit where Jerline was well taken care of by the doctors, nurses, and staff; especially her favorite nurse Allison Wriston.
A home going service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, April 23, at First Baptist Church, 432 Shrewsbury St., Charleston, WV 25301.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the church.
Flower arrangements may be sent to Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.