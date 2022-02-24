Thank you for Reading.

Jermaine Desmond Coping
JERMAINE DESMOND COPING, age 46, of Montgomery Heights, WV, passed away unexpectedly on February 12, 2022.

Service will be held at 12 p.m., on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, WV.

O'Dell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.odellfuneralhome.com

