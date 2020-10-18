Jerome Buck

JEROME "JERRY" BUCK, 72, of Cross Lanes went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. He was a 1966 graduate of St. Albans High School, but spent most of his early years growing up in Buffalo.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran, and after a lifetime of working in the trades, he retired from Kanawha County Schools. Jerry loved to travel and spend time with his children and grandchildren. He was a devoted father and grandfather, and will be sadly missed by all.
Born June 11, 1948, he was the son of the late Carl and Lena Mae Buck. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth "Libby" Buck; and son, Chris Buck.
Left to cherish his memories are his son, Chad (Lee Ann) Buck; daughter Jessica (Eddie) Thompson; grandchildren, Emily and Tabetha Buck, Noah, Ian and Faith Thompson, and Mackenzie Buck; great-grandchild, Everly Buck, and a great-grandchild expected in March 2021; sister, Connie (David) Erwin; brother, Terry (Carol) Buck, and Alan Buck.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, October 19 at Raynes Funeral Home Eleanor Chapel with Pastor Mitchell Burch officiating. Burial will follow in Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Eleanor Chapel.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, facial coverings and social distancing guidelines will be observed.
Online condolences may be sent to the Buck family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, WV is in charge of arrangements.