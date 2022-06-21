Jerome Cletus Morris

JEROME CLETUS "JERRY" MORRIS, of Pinch, WV, was born November 1, 1948, in Charleston, WV, and passed away June 3, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center, Pikeville, KY.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cletus Morris, and nephew, Benjamin Cavender.
Jerry is survived by his mother, Jean Morris, who passed away June 10, 2022; his children, Robert Morris of Parkersburg, WV, and Virginia Oglesby (Jesse) of St. Albans, WV; sister, Angela Cavender (Michael) of Elkview, WV; niece, Amber Coll (Ben) of Charleston; and his grandchildren, Jesse, William and Eva Oglesby of St. Albans.
A graduate of Herbert Hoover High School and West Virginia University, Jerry worked at WVU Agriculture Department for many years. When he moved to back to Charleton, he worked with the lab at the West Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. He retired from Bayer Corporation.
Jerry enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping and bike riding with his children and family. Early in his life, he would often kayak with his cousins and uncles. Jerry also enjoyed cooking and reading. Some of his favorite reading material included Beowulf and the poems of William Carlos, Williams John Keats and Percy Bysshe Shelley.
Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 900 Washington Street East, Charleston, with Rev. Cindy Briggs-Biondi officiating.
Visitation will begin at noon at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Recovery Point of Huntington, WV, 2425 9th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25703 or the American Cancer Society, 1-800-227-2345.