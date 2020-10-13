JERROLD ARNOS TAYLOR, 79, of Dunbar, W.V. passed away on October 9. Jerry retired from AT&T in 2001 after a 37-year career. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Hazel (Snodgrass) Taylor.
Surviving is his wife, Kim Dankovich-Taylor formerly of Marianna, Pa.; daughters, Tracy Grondine of Woodbridge, Va. and Leslie Taylor of Dunbar, W.V.; sisters, Carolyn Muck (Charles) of Hurricane, W.V. and Barbara Lucas (Stephen) of Atchison, Kan.; brother, Stanley Taylor Jr. (Phyllis) of South Charleston, W.V.; grandchildren, Jack Grondine and Bella O'Neal, and many loved nieces and nephews.
A lifelong motorcycle owner, Jerry enjoyed his many motorcycle trips with Kim, as well as their annual stays at Babcock State Park with their dogs. His pastimes included restoring vintage clocks and watches and working the New York Times crossword puzzle. Known as "MacGyver" to his children and grandkids because of his ability to improvise to fix anything, Jerry was always ready to lend a helping hand to family or neighbors.
Per Jerry's wishes, his body has been donated to the WVU Human Gift Registry, later to be interred at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery. A private memorial to celebrate Jerry's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation.