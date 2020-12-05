JERRY A JUSTIN BLACK 81 of St. Albans, formerly of Winfield, entered into his rest on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
He was born September 12, 1939 to the late James E. and Ruth Jean Parsons Black. In addition to his parents, Jerry was also preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Leona "Kay" Brammer Black; brothers, Kenneth W. Black, Bernard "Stevie" Black Jr., James Black, Charles Black and Joe Black; sisters, Mary Milam, Lucy Brammer, Sue Smith Ward and Sandra Black.
Jerry is survived by his 3 children, James Allan C Black of Murrieta, CA, Treasa Ryder (Danny) of St. Albans and Master Sgt. Jerry "Dale" Black (Helene) of Murrieta, CA; sisters, Angela Searls (Jeff) of Culloden, Debbie Osborne (Bob) of St. Albans, Connie Mahoney of Ocala, FL, and Patsy Gurne of Bradenton, FL; brother, Richard Black of Scott Depot; grandchildren, Anthony, Drew, Bailey, Kayliegh, Katelynn all of St. Albans, and Skyla, Gabriel, and Alexander all of Murrieta, CA; great grandchild, Leona of St. Albans; 17 step-grandchildren and great grandchildren; and many other extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held for Jerry at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Cunningham Memorial Park.
Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
You may visit Jerry's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.
