JERRY A. LEGG, of Pinch, passed away on May 11th, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, due to the effects of Parkinson's disease.
Jerry was born on March 4th, 1932, on Salmon Creek, near Summersville, to a large farming family with nine children, seven boys and two girls. After he graduated from Nicholas High School in 1950, Jerry served in the U.S. Army with the 4th Infantry Division based in Frankfort, West Germany. Upon his discharge, Jerry attended Morris Harvey College on the GI Bill and graduated with a teaching degree. After teaching for two years, Jerry started a building contracting business, Valley Residential Builders, and with his partner built many homes across the Kanawha valley for the next 30-plus years. Jerry continued to get requests for building and construction work late into his life.
Jerry was dedicated to his family every day of his life. He married Naomi Ruth Jones on March 6th, 1965, and had two sons, Jerry Jr. and Michael. Jerry enjoyed raising a garden, as well as to hunt and fish and took Naomi and his family on many trips and adventures throughout his life. Jerry was a lifelong, knowledgeable and passionate WVU sports fan, attending his first football game in 1948. Later in his life, Jerry enjoyed spending time with his three grandchildren both at home and at their sporting events and school activities.
Jerry was a practicing Catholic and along with many others worked tirelessly to establish Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church in Pinch and was the resident handy man on church projects for many years.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Naomi Ruth Legg, and his two sons, Jerry Anthony Legg Jr. of Pinch and Michael Todd Legg (Kimberly) of Winfield. Jerry was rightly proud of his three grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Justin and Gavin Legg of Winfield. Jerry is also survived by his youngest brother, Bob Legg and wife June, and many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jerry was pre-deceased by his parents, Raymond and Verna Legg, and seven of his siblings, Charles Legg, Lewis Legg, Raymond Legg, Tom Legg, Okey Legg, Nell Moore and Donna Patterson.
Jerry's family can take comfort in that there was nothing left unspoken in their love for each other and he will be remembered as a good husband, patient and loving father and kindhearted man.
Due to the health crisis in our nation, a private service will be held for Jerry at Hafer Funeral Home. A celebration of life, military rites, and salute to Jerry's service to our nation will be observed at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery at a future date.
