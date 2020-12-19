JERRY WAYNE ADKINS, 48, of Danville, West Virginia passed away on December 15, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia.
He was born in Wayne, Michigan on June 7, 1972. He graduated from Scott High School High School in 1991. He worked as a coal miner for many years before becoming disable. He enjoyed collecting comic books and playing guitar.
Jerry is survived by his daughters, Taylor (Andrew) Chapman of Madison, WV and Hayley Adkins and son, Ian Adkins of Danville, WV; two granddaughters, Paisley and Madelyn Chapman of Madison, WV; father, Jarvie (Gene) Adkins of Jeffrey, WV; sister, Jennifer (Jason) Blevins of Jeffrey, WV; brothers, Dustin Adkins of Winfield, WV, Barry (Teresa) Adkins of Chillicothe, OH; and many nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his mother Deborah "Debbie" Adkins; his brother David Adkins; grandmother Arnie (Walter) Johnson and Emmett (Florance) Adkins.