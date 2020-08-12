JERRY ALLEN FERRELL, 65, of Orgas, WV, was called home to be with the Lord, Monday, August 10, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospice House.
He was born January 3, 1955 in Kanawha County, WV a son of the late Sterling "Joe" and Beulah Todd Ferrell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Norma Stover. Jerry worked for 38 years, with Boone County Board of Education in Maintenance Division. He was a Master Electrician and jack of all trades. He never let anything get the best of him. Jerry was a loving and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather, and loved by many. He loved to laugh and joke with everyone he met. Jerry never met a stranger that he didn't talk to. He loved to fish and hunt.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 45 years, Debbie Ferrell, his daughters, Jennifer and husband, John "Ike" Bales of Asheboro, NC and Amy Armentrout of Orgas, WV; brothers, Jack and wife, Sharon Ferrell; Rodney Ferrell; Leroy and wife, Penny Ferrell; sisters, Violet and husband, Danny Pettit, Loretta and husband, Larry Kinder; brother-in-law, Billy Stover Sr; three grandkids, Hannah Bales, Cody Armentrout, and John Dillon Bales; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Thursday afternoon August 13, one o'clock In the Armstrong Funeral Home Whitesville, WV Clergy Pastor Larry Kinder; Interment Pineview Cemetery Orgas, WV; visitation will be one hour before the sevice. Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.net