Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


JERRY ALLEN LEWIS, 53 of Hernshaw died July 23, 2020. Service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Marmet Cemetery. Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.