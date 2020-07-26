JERRY ALLEN LEWIS, 53 of Hernshaw died July 23, 2020. Service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Marmet Cemetery. Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
